We’re ready, officials tell Kejriwal as he reviews flood preparedness

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) As the Yamuna river water hit danger mark, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday held a review meeting with officials concerned on the preparedness to tackle flood-like situation in low-lying areas of Delhi.

The Delhi government also requested the Army to be on the stand-by for any emergency.

The meeting was held after neighbouring Haryana released 5 lakh cusecs of water from the Hathnikund Barrage into the river. In a tweet, Kejriwal said that the water is likely to reach Delhi by Sunday evening.

“Kejriwal, who met officials of Irrigation and Flood Control Department and other stakeholders, was informed by officials that they are prepared and on alert for any situation. They said that quick response teams have also been activated for emergency,” an official statement said.

The Chief Minister directed that Control Room Emergency Number 1077 must be advertised to make more and more people aware of it.

“Departments concerned were asked to deploy officials at the flood control rooms round the clock for 3-4 days. All departments have been assigned respective duties and put on alert,” a Delhi government statement said.

The officials told the Chief Minister that evacuation of residents of vulnerable areas had begun and they have started putting up tents to accommodate them.

“The supply of power, good food and drinking water to the people must be ensured and no stone left unturned to take care of them. Emergency medical teams will also be put on duty for evacuated people and to deal with any medical emergencies,” Kejriwal told officials.

Kejriwal ordered the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to activate and place their mobile toilets around the tents being put up.

He asked the Education Department and Municipal Corporations of Delhi to be ready to provide school premises in affected areas to house people if the situation so demanded.

Furthermore, power companies were asked to deploy officials at the Flood Control Room round the clock.

“All power companies have been asked to arrange power in these tents 24×7 once people are shifted there,” Kejriwal asserted.

In the meeting, the availability of motorboats was discussed and all agencies having motorboats were asked to keep them ready for evacuation from affected areas.

The meeting was attended by the MLAs of vulnerable areas, Delhi Chief Secretary, officials of the Army, Delhi Police, DUSIB, Urban Development and Irrigation and Flood Control Departments, MCDs, and others.

–IANS

