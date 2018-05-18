West Bengal Government to honour Asha Bhosle

Kolkata, May 19 (IANS) Veteran singer Asha Bhosle will be honoured by the West Bengal government on May 21.

Asha on Saturday thanked the state government and said that she will receieve the award in person.

“My sincere thanks to the West Bengal Government for bestowing their highest civilian award on me. I shall receive the same in person in Kolkata on May 21,” Asha Bhosle tweeted.

Asha Bhosle has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over six decades and has sung numbers like “Zara sa jhoom loon main”, “Uden jab jab zulfen teri” and “In aankhon ki masti”.

