West Bengal Governor Dhankhar shown black flag

Kolkata, Nov 20 (IANS) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was shown black flag by a group of alleged Trinamool Congress supporters who also raised “go back” slogans on Wednesday as his convoy reached Murshidabad district’s Domkal where he attended a function at a girl’s college.

The protestors staged the demonstration at Hospital More near Domkal Girls’ College.

Over a 100 Trinamool supporters stood on both sides of the road waving the black flags when Dhankhar’s car was passing the area.

Some of the protestors also carried placards on which were written “go back”.

Dhankhar, however, seemed unperturbed as he smilingly waved at them.

–IANS

ssp/rs