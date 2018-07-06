West Ham agree deal for Paraguay defender Balbuena

Sao Paulo (Brazil), July 8 (IANS) Corinthians, Brazil’s multi-sport club, has accepted an offer from West Ham United to sign Paraguayan center-back Fabian Balbuena, the club said in a statement on Sunday.

West Ham will pay four million euros for the 26-year-old, who signed a new three-year deal with Corinthians in April, reported Xinhua news agency.

“He is now free to undergo a medical for the transfer to be completed,” Corinthians said on their official website. “We thank him for his efforts with the club and wish him luck.”

Capped six times for Paraguay’s national team, Balbuena made 136 appearances for Corinthians and helped them win the 2017 Brazilian Serie A title.

He is West Ham’s fourth signing of the summer, joining Ryan Fredericks, Issa Diop and Lukasz Fabianski.

