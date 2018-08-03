West Ham sign striker Lucas Perez

London, Aug 9 (IANS) West Ham United announced Thursday the signing of Spanish striker Lucas Perez from Arsenal on a three-year contract.

“I am very excited, as West Ham are giving me the chance to stay in the (English) Premier League and I am very happy to be part of this new project,” Perez said in a statement published on the club’s website.

West Ham Director Mario Husillos said: “His (Perez’s) style is different from the other strikers we have available to us, and that gives the manager more options for our attacking play.”

Husillos stressed that Perez had “great technical quality” and he also has experience of English football.

“From the very first meeting I had with Lucas, he made it very clear that he wanted to come to West Ham United and, for us, this is very important. We wish him every success during his time here,” Husillos concluded.

–IANS

pur/sed