West Ham signs midfielder Felipe Anderson

London, July 15 (IANS) West Ham United announced on Sunday the signing of attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson from Lazio for the next four seasons.

Anderson, 25, has become the seventh deal for the Premier League side since the arrival of their new Chilean coach Manuel Pellegrini at the end of May, reports Efe.

“West Ham is a club with a lot of tradition, lots of great players have played here, like Bobby Moore, Carlos Tevez and Di Canio,” the Brazil midfielder said.

“I’m really happy to be here. It’s a dream come true,” he added.

Anderson, who scored eight goals and made 10 assists in 32 matches with Lazio in the 2017/2018 season, did not rule out becoming “a legend” in the English club like Moore, Tevez and Di Canio.

“They were great players and idols here, and I’m aiming big – who knows? Maybe I could hit their heights,” he said.

Media reports have put the initial signing at 38 million euros ($44.5 million), and while West Ham did not officially announce the figure, it did confirm it had paid a club-record amount.

