West Indies appoint Australian Stuart Law as head coach

St. John’s (Antigua), Jan 28 (IANS) The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) has confirmed the appointment of former Australia batsman Stuart Law as head coach of the men’s team on a two-year contract.

The 48-year-old Law, a former Sri Lanka and Bangladesh head coach, will formally take up the post on February 15, just weeks before the West Indies face England in a three-match one-day series in the Caribbean, reports CMC.

Media reports last month had indicated Law had agreed a deal with the WICB.

He fills the post left vacant by Phil Simmons, who was axed five months after leading West Indies to the title at the Twenty20 World Cup in India last April.

“We are delighted to welcome Stuart to West Indies Cricket. He comes at an exciting and critical time in the development of the West Indies men’s team, with the emergence of some outstanding young talent, as seen in the most recent test series against Pakistan,” outgoing director of cricket, Richard Pybus said on Friday.

“He has great experience and breadth of knowledge as a player and coach and his cross-cultural experience and winning attitude will be key assets in the development of the team.”

Law played a single Test and 54 One-Day Internationals and also campaigned extensively for English counties Essex and Lancashire.

Following his playing career he served in a number of coaching roles. He coached the Australia Under-19s, was head coach of state side Queensland Bulls and of Big Bash franchise, Brisbane Heat.

Last year, he served as batting coach with the national side for the tour to Sri Lanka.

Law said he was anxiously looking forward to his tenure with the Caribbean side.

“I am excited at the opportunity to contribute to what I think is an interesting time for West Indies. I think this assignment has come at an important time of my career,” he said.

He is the third Australian to coach the West Indies following on from Bennett King and John Dyson, who both had troubled tenures.

A WICB release said Law would be charged with gaining “improved team results while providing leadership to players and team management”.

The West Indies currently languish at number eight in the Test rankings and ninth in ODIs.

Law is one of three top-level WICB appointments announced this month, with former West Indies captain Jimmy Adams named director of cricket and Englishman Johnny Grave replacing Michael Muirhead as CEO.

–IANS

sam/bg