Westbrook ‘offers’ fans selfies for free drinks

Madrid, April 8 (IANS) Former “EastEnders” actress Danniella Westbrook, whose friends say is “homeless and skint”, offered fans selfies in return for “free drinks” during her holiday in Mallorca.

“Danniella is a regular over here and she is often seen around the bars,” a source told thesun.co.uk.

“The last time she was here, she was making a scene and getting people to notice who she was. Danniella would then start chatting with them and if they wanted a photo, she told them they could if they bought her a drink.

“People were obliging and she had the biggest smile on her face. She had drinks coming at her left, right and centre. She might be a bit of a mess but she is an ‘EastEnders’ legend and people love her!”

