Westerlies keep extra nip in Punj-Haryana air

Chandigarh, Jan 25 (IANS) A cold north westerly wind kept an extra nip in the air on Saturday with Karnal town in Haryana recording a low of 2.5 degrees Celsius, an official said here.

Mild rains is forecast for the region on Monday and Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said these winds were responsible for the chill in the region.

These winds after passing over snow-capped peaks in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand were reaching the region, making the people shiver.

Chandigarh, the capital city of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius, a fall from Friday’s 7.7 degrees.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their respective lows at 6.4 degrees, 4.3 degrees and 4.7 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological Department official told IANS.

In Haryana, Hisar, Rohtak and Ambala registered their respective minimum at 3.5 degrees, 3.8 degrees, while Narnaul saw a low of 3 degrees and Bhiwani 6.9 degrees Celsius.

No major fog condition was reported from anywhere in Punjab and Haryana, bringing much relief to the motorists.

–IANS

vg/in