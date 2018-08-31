Western Air Command chief visits Jammu

Jammu, Sep 6 (IANS) Air Marshal C. Hari Kumar, Air Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Air Command, arrived here on Thursday to take stock of current security scenario, operational and infrastructure aspects of the Air Force Station in Jammu.

Air Marshal Kumar also visited the station war memorial where he laid a wreath to pay homage to the soldier who never returned.

On his arrival, he was given a guard of honour by a contingent of Air Warriors of Air Force Station Jammu, commanded by Squadron Leader Shweta Dhiman.

Accompanied by his wife Devika Hari Kumar, who is President, Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Regional), the IAF commander was received by Air Commodore Shashi Kant Mishra, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Jammu, and Nisha Mishra, President, AFWWA (L).

–IANS

sar/mr