Westlife ‘in talks’ to reform

London, April 2 (IANS) Irish pop band Westlife are “in talks” to reform in order to appear as vocalists on South Korean TV show “Immortal Song”.

The programme features a celebrity guest musician, usually a K-pop singer, and a selection of amateur singers who sing the guest’s songs. The show has a competition-style format and a final winner is chosen.

Westlife would essentially be celebrating some of their back catalogue of hits, which had a huge fan base in Asia as well as Europe, reports metro.co.uk.

All the band members, except Shane Filan who has been pursuing a solo career, have reportedly signed for the TV appearance.

The website Allkpop.com claim representatives from KBS channel revealed the talks are in progress.

Filan is the only member of Westlife to still be in the music industry. The band, which also consisted of Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan and Mark Feehily, split up in 2012 after forming in 1997.

