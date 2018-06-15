What are you planning to do on Father’s Day?

Many South Asian fathers tend to expect their wives to do heavy-lifting job of connecting and raising their children. One reason is that many fathers tend to keep long working hours and the other could just be cultural. Father’s Day offers dads everywhere the opportunity to reflect on their role as not just a provider but also as a friend, philosopher and guide to their families.

Many mothers take their children out shopping to buy gifts and other things on his wish list. But more than that, simply spending the day or the weekend involved with the family and detaching oneself from work would be a wonderful thing.

Here are some things that you can consider doing this Father’s Day.

• Go for a hike: A father could take his children out for a day trip which involves hiking, visiting a small town, buying fresh produce from a farmer’s market or just exploring a new part of the city.

• Go on a long drive: Sridar, a busy father of two says he plans to go driving and stop at the nearest campsite or motel five hours away from Mississauga. This will happen on Saturday and the family will return on Sunday.

• Mississauga Waterfront Festival: This takes place at Port Credit Memorial Park and runs throughout the weekend. There’s live music, games, rides, food and other entertainment. Admission is free. Families that don’t have the luxury of getting away could enjoy a slice of classic Canadian entertainment.

• Families can either spend their time catching up on a movie marathon and enjoy comfort foods all weekend long or for those who do that sort of stuff all the time, getting out and enjoying some fresh air would be a great change that could rejuvenate the mind and body. – CINEWS