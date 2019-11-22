What Bajwa’s extension means for Pakistan

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) The term extension to the 10th Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan General Qamar Javed Bajwa carried a lot of meaning for Pakistan.

Though Pakistan government said the extension to the Army Chief has been given in the view of the regional environment but there is an domestic aspect to his extension too.

Apart from tensions running high on Eastern borders, cross-border attacks on the Western borders even though Paksitan made considerable strides to fence the Durand Line coupled up with expansion of Islamic State (ISIS) in Afghanistan and the potential alliance among other anti-Pakistan extremist groups such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Baluch insurgent groups have complicated Pakistan’s security woes.

The extension to the Army Chief in Pakistan are been given in two conditions:

* When an army chief and his core team are interested in such an outcome and governments believe that an approval in this regard is likely to coagulate their rule and ability to govern;

* The extension is granted when an army chief and his team are interested in such an outcome and governments have to calibrate their position to accommodate such a scenario.

The case of Bajwa comes under both the category. Domestically, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief Bajwa have worked closely avoiding major frictions that may have been the case during previous tenures. Moreover, the duo has brought much needed political stability domestically and introduced changes to the country’s regional security policy.

Media reports suggest that the current military leadership has offered Khan full support when it comes to implementing the government’s economic and political agenda. So far, the support base remains intact as both parties have shown willingness to accommodate each other’s concerns and wishes in a mutual effort of achieving agreement.

However, going forward, the bond may be tested as issues related to governance and managing the economy effectively remain a strategic concern.

With General Bajwa securing another three years as the Chief of Army Staff, the current government is likely to gain more political strength in the coming months.

However, the suspension of the extension of the army chief’s tenure adds volatility to the charged-up political atmosphere in Pakistan where the Imran Khan government faces troubles on many fronts.

