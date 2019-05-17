What to keep in mind while curating personal space

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) All the elements in your house have an impact on how you feel and live which is why it’s essential to focus on them while curating your own personal space, say experts.

Shailander Kumar, interior design consultant and founder of Fanusta.com, and Nikhil Tiwari, surface designer and founder of Topstona, have a list:

* Back to nature: Nature has been the initial habitat for all living creatures on earth, and adding it back into our space is extremely important. Be it a contemporary minimalistic space or a cosy Bohemian home, adding indoor plants in planters that match your aesthetics is a great step towards bringing in more positivity to your home.

* A pop of colour: An otherwise soothing and neutral home isn’t complete without a hint of character. A pop of colour would do just that.

* Sustainability is on: Environmental preservation is the need of the hour and what better way to make your contribution by adding sustainability into your living or work interiors. Adorn with materials like terracotta pottery, bamboo and more.

* Go for handmade things: When you buy a traditional handmade object, you are buying a one-of-a-kind art piece that has been created through timeless craftsmanship and emotions. Adding your interiors with such pieces, infuse life into your space.

* Feeling of textures: Textures make a room feel more intimate which helps to feel more comfortable in your surroundings. Adorn interior walls with textured wall claddings, and create a cosy and pleasant vibe for your home.

