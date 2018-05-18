What to keep in mind while picking organic sanitary pads

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Just picking organic sanitary pads is not enough. Be careful about a pad’s composition and how eco-friendly it is while buying them, say experts.

Tanvi Johri, Founder, Carmesi, and Richa Agarwal, MBBS, PG Diploma in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Doctor Insta, list some important things one must keep in mind:

* Composition: Many brands claim to offer natural sanitary pads, but a lot of them do not provide all natural sanitary pads as only the top sheet of the napkin is natural. Hence, to check the composition of a sanitary pad is of utmost importance while purchasing one. Sanitary pads made of corn starch and bamboo fiber are changing the existing narrative besides bringing a better solution to period woes.

* Safe and hygienic disposal: This is one of the aspects that women turn a blind eye to. Proper disposal of sanitary napkin ensures that hygiene is maintained. Sanitary pads with disposable bags not only ensures hygiene, but are also very convenient while women are traveling.

* Healthy you, healthy environment: Opt for pads which are not only safe for your body but also healthy for the environment. Biodegradable pads go a long way in maintaining environmental health as they gets decomposed much faster compared to synthetic pads which takes long to decompose.

* Opt for a mix of sizes: It is imperative to the brand to offer them in all sizes. Women do not use a standard size of pad for their entire cycle.So, choose wisely.

