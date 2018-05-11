WhatApp rolls out improvements for Groups feature

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) With an aim to make its platform more user-friendly, Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Tuesday rolled out better administrative controls and other features for Groups.

Under “Admin controls” in Group settings, there’s now a control that allows admins to restrict who can change the group’s subject, icon and description.

A short blurb is found under Group info that allows you to set the purpose, guidelines or topics for the group.

“When a new person joins a group, the description will show up at the top of the chat,” WhatsApp said in a blog post.

“Group catch up” feature will let users catch up on messages that mention or reply to them by tapping on a new @ button that appears at the bottom right corner of the chat.

“Admins can now remove admin permissions of other group participants, and group creators can no longer be removed from the group they started,” the Facebook-owned company said.

In addition, WhatsApp has also made it harder for people to be re-added to Groups they have left.

These features are available for Android and iPhone users.

Groups have been an important part of the WhatsApp experience, whether it’s family members connecting across the globe or childhood friends staying in touch over the years.

“There are also people coming together in Groups on WhatsApp like new parents looking for support and city leaders coordinating relief efforts after natural disasters,” the company added.

