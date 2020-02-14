What’s goin’ on: Netizens react to ice volcanoes

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) A cold snap has brought some interesting phenomena to US’ Lake Michigan creating “ice volcanoes” on its beachfront that has swept the Twitterati off their feet.

The National Weather Service Grand Rapids office in the US posted a photo of “ice volcanoes” on Twitter with the caption: “It was a great day to visit the beach and watch the waves interact with the ice.

“Here’s a couple of ‘ice volcanoes’ erupting at Oval Beach on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

“You never know what you’ll find at the lake until you go out there. Today it was volcanoes.”

An ice volcano is a cone-shaped mound of ice formed over a lake by the eruption of water and slush through an ice shelf. As the post went viral, Twitterati reacted.

A user wrote, “Wow… I’ve never seen anything like this…wonderful.”

Another wrote: “Probably the most fascinating winter phenomena on the Great Lakes, besides lake-effect snow.”

“What’s going on in the picture? Are the ice-volcanoes just a result of perspective from the water hitting the ice, or are they actually little mini-volcanoes made of ice?” asked one user.

“That’s so unbelievably awesome!” a user remarked.

–IANS

saurav/in