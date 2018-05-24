What’s trolling? Salman decodes Twitter backlash for Race 3′

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Superstar Salman Khan has dismissed the Twitter backlash against the trailer of his next big ticket film “Race 3”, saying comments by people with “one or two” followers do not qualify as “trolling”.

The “Race 3” trailer, released earlier this month, attracted jokes and memes galore on social media.

On Monday, at the launch of the new season of “Dus Ka Dum”, Salman was asked about the buzz around “Race 3”.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” said the actor, urging the scribe to mention the trolling.

Salman counter-questioned: “Are you trolling it? You know who is trolling it?”

When the scribe said “a lot of people”, Salman said: “Those guys with one follower or two followers? That’s trolling? Who’s controlling that trolling, you know? No? How sad.

“So, when guys with one, two, three, four followers troll, it’s not trolling.”

Salman was in a witty mood as he also remarked on the response to the “Race 3” song “Selfish”, penned by him. He chose a musical way to respond to a reporter, and joked: “This song is also written by me. It hasn’t been released. It will be released soon and then get trolled.”

The actor has sung the title track for “Dus Ka Dum”, which will premiere on June 4 on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

rb/ahm/