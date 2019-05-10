WhatsApp beta not letting users save profile pictures

San Francisco, May 16 (IANS) In its latest Android beta update, Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is not allowing users to save profile pictures of individuals on their devices, the media reported.

“WhatsApp has removed the possibility to save profile pictures in latest Android beta updates and WhatsApp Business beta for iOS 2.19.60.5,” web portal WABetaInfo tweeted on Wednesday.

The feature was first spotted by an India-based beta tester of the app who tweeted to WABetaInfo inquiring about the update.

“In the latest beta version 2.19.319, the option to save profile pictures is no longer there. It is only there for groups. Please confirm if this is a bug or it is going to remain that way? (Android 9)” Swarup Mondal tweeted.

On reading into the beta feature, WABetaInfo confirmed that WhatsApp was, in fact, still allowing people to save group icons.

Details about the public roll-out of the feature remain unknown as of now.

Earlier in April, the instant messaging app was testing an ‘Authentication’ feature which would bar users from taking screenshots of their private conversations.

