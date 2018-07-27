WhatsApp rolls out group calling for voice, video

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Tuesday rolled out its group calling feature — for both voice and video options — on iOS and Android devices for its 1.5 billion users.

The group calling feature supports up to four people simultaneously.

“You can make a group call with up to four people total — anytime and anywhere. Just start a one-on-one voice or video call and tap the new “add participant” button in the top right corner to add more contacts to the call,” WhatsApp said in a statement.

WhatsApp users currently spend over two billion minutes on calls per day.

“Group calls are always end-to-end encrypted, and we’ve designed calling to work reliably around the world in different network conditions,” WhatsApp added.

At Facebook’s F8 developer conference in May, WhatsApp had announced to bring group calling support on its platform.

The instant messaging service unveiled video chatting in 2016 and voice calling in 2014.

