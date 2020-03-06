WhatsApp, WEP announce new initiative for women entrepreneurs

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Facebook-owned WhatsApp and the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP), an initiative from jhe NITI Aayog, on Sunday announced the “StepUp to ScaleUp: A WEP-WhatsApp Programme” to empower aspiring women entrepreneurs.

The first initiative to be taken under this programme is a two-week residential fellowship programme that will kick off in the summer at the Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP), WhatsApp said in a statement.

“India has one of the most vibrant startup ecosystems, and the next big disruptions will be driven by women-led enterprises,” said Anna Roy, Senior Advisor, NITI Aayog.

The call for applications for the programme was made in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

“Small businesses are the backbone of a strong economy and I am proud of the role WhatsApp can play in helping build the next generation of women entrepreneurs in India,” Abhijit Bose, Head of WhatsApp in India, said

Women interested in the programme can apply on WEP’s website from March 10 onwards.

Launched in 2017, the WEP is the first of its kind portal to bring together entrepreneurial women from different parts of India.

