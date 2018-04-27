Wheat procurement in Haryana crosses 79 lakh tonnes

Chandigarh, April 30 (IANS) Government procurement agencies have procured over 79 lakh tonnes of wheat from farmers in Haryana, an official spokesman said on Monday.

The procurement is higher than the corresponding period last year. State procurement agencies had procured 74.25 lakh tonnes wheat in the same period last year.

The procurement process, which started on April 1, is running smoothly in grain markets, the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department spokesman said.

Sirsa, Karnal and Kaithal districts were leading in wheat arrival and procurement, he added.

Haryana had set a target of wheat arrival of over 75 lakh tonnes this Rabi season.

–IANS

