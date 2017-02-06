Wheelchair cricket meet to be held in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 6 (IANS) A 2016 start-up, Divyaang Myithri Sports Academy (DMSA) formed by a team of para-athletes will be organising a wheelchair cricket tournament to promote the game for the differently abled here.

The league matches of the tournament will comprise 12 overs each for participating teams, and will be played at St. Johns Medical Ground.

The final match will be a 20-over affair, to be played on April 30, according to a release.

Teams from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have confirmed their participation.

The DMSA was formed to encourage differently abled persons to take-up sports at a very young age.

They will also help para-athletes to achieve their goal by providing specialised training, infrastructure, equipment and assist them financially to participate in national and international events.

–IANS

sam/vt