When Ajay convinced Sanjay Mishra to do his stunt

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Actor Ajay Devgn convinced his “Total Dhamaal” co-star Sanjay Mishra to do a stunt himself for the film.

Ajay, known for doing most of his own stunts, along with the filmmaker Indra Kumar convinced Sanjay.

In the name of rehearsals, Ajay got Sanjay to give the stunt a try which ended up to be the real shot which is a part of the film.

“We wanted to scale up the action since it is an adventure comedy and take the stunts notches higher,” Kumar said in a statement.

“At first, Sanjay was quite apprehensive when I narrated the scene. But Ajay calmed him down and motivated him to perform it, and I too spoke to him at length. Together, we convinced him to take the shot. This is quite the first time he has done action like this, but it worked out well in the end,” added Kumar, who has directed and co-produced the adventure comedy.

“Total Dhamaal” is third installment of successful franchise “Dhamaal” which originally starred Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Riteish Deshmukh. It also stars Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor and Boman Irani.

Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Ashok Thakeria, Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit, Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the film is slated to release on February 22.

–IANS

sug/sim