When Badshah left everything for Arjun Kapoor

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Rapper Badshah, who was busy with his album “ONE” (Original Never Ends), says that he “dropped everything” to do a song for Arjun Kapoor’s film.

“Arjun wanted a song with me and I dropped everything to make it happen,” Badshah said in a statement.

The song “Bhare bazaar” from Arjun’s forthcoming film “Namaste England” released on Tuesday and has already received 6,675,386 views on YouTube.

“I was deep into making my album when I began working on ‘Bhare bazaar’ with Rishi Rich. We had a blast on the set,” said Badshah.

His album, consisting of 17 tracks, has also been received well.

“I had a lot of songs and I wanted all of them to be heard by people. There are few love songs, sad songs, songs about my life… primarily about different emotions,” Badshah had told IANS.

Talking about his musical journey which found space in his album, he said: “I don’t have an MBA, I don’t have a qualification in music, but I am doing both — business and music — and I am doing quite well. So it’s about how I have been able to come here.”

