When Baltasar Kormakur swam with sharks

Los Angeles, May 15 (IANS) “Adrift” director Baltasar Kormakur says he swam with sharks while shooting the film in Fiji, but didn’t tell the producers about his adventure.

“I swam personally with sharks on his day off there in Fiji, where they shot the water scenes,” Kormakur said in a statement to IANS.

“No, I didn’t tell the producers knowing the insurance carriers would never have allowed the director to do such a thing,” he added.

The film, being brought to India by PVR Pictures, is a true story in which a couple gets stuck in the open sea in their sailboat, they are forced to face huge waves and deadly conditions in order to survive. It is scheduled to release in India on June 1.

It stars Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflins.

Kormakur has helmed the film from a screenplay by Aaron Kandell, Jordan Kandell and David Branson Smith. It is based on the book “Red Sky in Mourning: A True Story of Love, Loss, and Survival at Sea”.

–IANS

