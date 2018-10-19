When Bella Thorne only had $200

Los Angeles, Oct 20 (IANS) She was a successful child actress, but Bella Thorne says she was left with just $200 when she turned 18.

Asked where her money had gone, Thorne told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: “You know where it went.”

The publication suggested the situation could have been connected with the Coogan law, which requires employers to withhold 15 per cent of a minor’s gross wages, preventing income from going entirely to child actors’ guardians.

She said she always knew there was something “not right” about her situation, even though she did not expect it to be so tough, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “I didn’t think things were going to go down like that. And then half of me is like, ‘Come on, Bella. Look at your whole life. Don’t be naive. You knew somewhere deep down inside things were not right.’ “

The “I Still See You” actress spoke of how she smokes marijuana to deal with intense emotions, even though she used to be “super against” the “devil’s lettuce”.

She said: “I used to be super, super against weed. When I was 16, my boyfriend smoked weed and I would get so upset. I thought it was the devil’s lettuce. I was always the really good two-shoes — the one that was the teacher’s pet in that annoying sense.”

But the actress asked her brother for the drug to help her sleep after she got too emotionally involved with one of her roles and couldn’t stop crying and her opinion changed.

