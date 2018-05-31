When Big B competed with Ranveer Singh( Movie Snippets)

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he is ready to compete with actor Ranveer Singh over fashion statement.

Amitabh, 75, took to Instagram and a shared a photograph of himself sporting a purple shirt, a jarring navy blur blazer and purple pants.

“This is the ultimate limit of excess… Ready to compete with Ranveer Singh,” Amitabh captioned the image.

The cine icon wrote on his blog that the “clothings are on a volume that has deafened the ears”

The look and feel have been designed partially by me, on the instruct of the production department – a determined serious attitudinal bunch of experienced experts ready at a drop of a hat to negate all that you strive in front of the camera. It is loud, it played to the galleries beyond and it is a selling tele shopping encounter,” he added.

On the acting front, Amitabh will next be seen in “Thugs Of Hindostan”, which also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and “Dangal” famed Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Nora Fatehi’s dance moves inspired from Didem

Actress Nora Fatehi’s dance moves in Nikhil Advani’s directorial “Satyamev Jayate”, are inspired from Turkish belly dancer Didem.

Didem is well known for her outfits and Nora wanted her costumes in the song to use some of those styles and cuts as in belly dancing it is crucial to have the right outfit especially those that give the dancer the freedom to glide through the floor.

“Didem is a marvel to look at when she dances and thus she’s a world renowned figure. I absolutely love doing belly dancing routine and anyone who follows the art knows who Didem is and she’s amazing at what she does,” Nora said in a statement.

She added: “When I was shooting for the song ‘Dilbar’ she was somebody I truly took inspiration from in putting together a well choreographed number.”

The song is scheduled to release this month.

Sumeet Vyas recalls meeting Rhea Kapoor for the first time

Actor Sumeet Vyas, who features in the multi-starrer “Veere di Wedding”, says he was very quiet and reserved when he met producer Rhea Kapoor for the first time.

“The first time I went to meet Rhea in her office, I was rather quiet and a little reserved as I generally am in life. After a point she asked me, ‘Are you high?’ and I was like, ‘No, I’m just generally shy in life and besharam in front of the camera’. I guess I’ll have to be more cautious to not give out the wrong impression to people by being unusually quiet,” Sumeet said in a statement.

“Veere Di Wedding” will be hitting the screens on Friday. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

