When Blac Chyna looked stressed out while coming out of airport

Model Blac Chyna appeared stressed out when she was pictured arriving at LAX on Sunday night after jetting back home.

The 30-year-old was not prepared to walk out of the airport as she left departures, instead, choosing to sit on top of her luggage and be wheeled out, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Chyna was sporting a platinum bob do for the outing, with a black vest top, leggings and Chanel trainers.

She has recently been away shooting a campaign for fashion brand, Fashion Nova.

The mother-of-two was sporting lots of diamonds for her outing, including several rings, one of which was worn on her engagement finger.

She also had a blinging watch and a series of bangles which caught the light.

Chyna shares son King Cairo Stevenson, six, with rapper ex-boyfriend Tyga, 28.

The Instagram star also shares daughter Dream Renee, two, with ex-fiancé Rob. Reportedly, Rob is hoping to reduce his $20,000 a month child support payments to his ex.

Blac has been named a millionaire, and Rob believes that she should be the one paying.

