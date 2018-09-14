When Blake Lively got confused

Los Angeles, Sep 15 (IANS) Actress Blake Lively was stunned when mistakenly she thought that a reporter complimented her chest.

Lively told talk show host Jimmy Fallon that she heard: “Your t*ts are amazing!”

She added: “I am like, ‘what? Are we saying that? Have you been on Google in the past year? This is not OK’.”

After a few minutes of the confusion, the reporter added: “And your husband’s tweets are even better!”

Lively laughed: “And I’m like, ‘Oh, tweets! Twitter!'”

“The Shallows” star joked she was then disappointed after finally understanding the comments, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She quipped: “I was so relieved it was about my mind, and then after I was like, ‘But how (is my chest)…How are they?'”

–IANS

