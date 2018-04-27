When Congress wins, only few families shine: Modi

Kalaburgi (Karnataka), May 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a swipe at the Congress, saying the party misleads people by making “false promises” before elections and when it manages to come to power, only a few families prosper.

“The Congress, in this election, is seeking votes of Dalits. Khargeji (Mallikarjun Kharge) is a big leader of the Congress. In the last election, the Congress promised they will make Khargeji the Chief Minister.

“But he was sidelined and a Chief Minister was chosen by secret voting. See, how they misled the Dalits,” Modi told an election rally here.

The Prime Minister also hit out at Kharge, the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, and took a dig at what he said was “family rule” in the party.

“They (Congress) talk about Dalits but the Bharatiya Janata Party wins confidence of the people. When the BJP is elected the lotus blooms and people prosper but when the Congress wins only a few families shine.

“By the way, does anybody know about the assets of Khargeji’s family? Did Dalits prosper?” he asked.

Modi said his government had taken numerous steps to further the welfare of the Dalit and tribal communities.

Referring to the rape and murder case of a 19-year-old woman in Bidar, Modi said: “Where are those who held candle marches in Delhi? Why did they not organise a candle march in support of the victim of Bidar?”

During his half hour speech, the Prime Minister said his government had taken several steps for the welfare of Dalits and tribals.

–IANS

bns/in/mr