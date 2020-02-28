When Demi Lovato felt abandoned by her people

Los Angeles, March 6 (IANS) Singer Demi Lovato recently recounted her hard time when she was rushed to hospital after overdosing in 2018.

On Ellen DeGeneres’ chat show, Lovato spoke about her struggles and how she felt abandoned by her people several times, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“My core issues are abandonment as a child from my birth father. He was an addict, alcoholic. We had to leave him and I had vivid memories of him leaving. It played on that fear and I felt abandoned so I drank. That night I went to a party, there was other stuff there and it was only three months before I ended up in the hospital with an over dose,” she shared.

Lovato also shared how she dealt with eating disorder.

“I got the help I needed at the time and I took a ‘one size fits all’ approach and that was just sobriety. So my whole team took that approach and we did it and it worked for a long time but I realised over time, as things with the eating disorder were getting bad, over the years it got worse and worse. People checking my orders at Starbucks on my bank statements.

“It led me to being really, really unhappy, my bulimia got really really bad. I asked for help, but didn’t get the help that I needed.I was stuck in this unhappy position,I was six years sober, but I was miserable. I was more miserable than when I was drinking. Why am I sober,” she said.

Lovato recalled how she reached out to her team, and was left stunned when they branded her “selfish”, triggering her issues of “abandonment”.

She continued: “I sent a message out and reached out to my team and they responded with ‘You’re being very selfish, this would ruin things not just for you but for us as well.”

The ‘I Love Me’ singer also urged people to “take responsibility” for themselves.

“Ultimately, I made the decisions that got me where I am today, it was my actions that put me in the position I’m in and I think it’s important I sit here and tell you that if you do go through this, you yourself can get through it, you can get to the other side, it may be bumpy.

“You are a 10 out of 10 and don’t forget it. As long as you take responsibility, you can move past it and learn to love yourself the way that you deserve to be loved,” she concluded.–IANS

sim/vnc