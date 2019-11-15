When Diljit asked Gal Gadot for ‘gobi wale pranthe’

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actor Diljit Dosanjh has never shied away from expressing his love as a fan of Hollywood personality Gal Gadot. The Punjabi star this time took to social media to ask the “Wonder Woman” actress for “gobhi ke pranthe”.

Gadot on Tuesday shared a photograph of herself on Instagram, where she is seen chopping vegetables. She captioned the image: “Love love love chopping fresh veggies for the ultimate salad for my babies.”

To which, Diljit, who frequently comments on Gadot’s images, wrote: “Acha gal sun… Aj Gobi wale pranthe bana li.. Daee mai fadh ley aunga (Listen, make gobi paranthas… I will quickly bring the curd.)”

Diljit’s comment currently has over 4,390 likes on Instagram.

The “Udta Punjab” star is also a major fan of reality TV star Kylie Jenner. Fans have often spotted his comments on her photographs as well.

–IANS

dc/in