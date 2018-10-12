When God errs, man corrects: Goa Governor on blind cicketers

Panaji, Oct 13 (IANS) Blind people are a mistake committed by the God and it is a miracle that those who cannot see can play, Goa Governor Mridula Sinha on Saturday said.

Sinha was speaking as the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony at the Triangular T20 Series between India, Sri Lanka and England in Goa, co-organised by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India.

“I was thinking that sometimes the God also makes mistakes. The people living on the earth correct them. They can’t see, but they can play. This is a miracle and I congratulate and give blessings to organisers,” Sinha said at the function following the final match in which India edged out Sri Lanka.

Sinha also advised the blind cricketers from the three nations to “see Goa”, as it is a beautiful state.

“I congratulate the teams of England and Sri Lanaka. Being the Governor of Goa, I am very happy that you people came here. I advise you to see Goa. Goa is a very beautiful state in India,” she said.

–IANS

maya/nir