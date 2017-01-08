When Hrithik couldn’t resist dancing with fan

Dubai, Jan 8 (IANS) Actor Hrithik Roshan, known for his dancing skills, couldn’t resist shaking a leg with a fan here.

Hrithik, who was here to promote his forthcoming film “Kaabil”, tweeted a video in which he can be seen dancing with a fan.

“Dubai, you were fun and fantastic as usual. The crowd had so much energy, couldn’t resist shaking a leg,” he captioned the six-second-long clipping that he shared on Saturday.

The next day, the actor thanked the people of Dubai.

He tweeted: “Such a pleasure to be here and connect with all of the Arab world! Marhabba beautiful people.”

“Kaabil”, directed by Sanjay Gupta, also stars Yami Gautam and Ronit Roy. It is set to release on January 25.

–IANS

ks/nn/dg