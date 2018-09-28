When it comes to football, Goans love Portugal, Ronaldo: Goa Minister

Panaji, Sep 29 (IANS) Most of Goa, a former Portuguese colony, supports Portugal when it comes to football, the state’s Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Saturday.

He was inaugurating the 10th edition of the Semana da Cultura Indo Portuguesa (Goa), a cultural event which promotes Indo-Portuguese culture, arts and food.

Khaunte also said, that Portugal had left behind a rich heritage and legacy, while describing the Uniform Civil Code (Goa is the only state in the country which follows the code) as the “best thing that happened to Goa”.

“When it comes to football most of us support Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo is a favourite amongst Goan football fans. Culture is closely linked to economics. Technology-linked platforms are helping bringing these two closer together,” Khaunte said.

“There are a number of similarities between Porugal and Goa. The Portuguese have left back a rich heritage and legacy. The Uniform Civil Code is the best thing that happened to us,” Khaunte said.

The event is held annually to celebrate and appreciate the rich cultural flavours of the two countries. It will feature several events, which include a two-day culinary and music festival featuring Indo-Portuguese cuisine and music, a fado (a traditional Portuguese singing genre) singing competition and concert, a photography exhibition featuring a selection of rare portraits depicting Indo-Portuguese culture and a Portuguese film festival.

Goa was a Portuguese colony for 451 years, until the state was liberated by the Indian armed forces in 1961.

–IANS

