When it comes to politics, Vidya Balan is ‘party agnostic’

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Actress Vidya on Tuesday was asked at an event that, at a time when every other actor in Bollywood seemed to be trying to please the current BJP government, why had she chosen to play India’s first female Prime Minister and Congress mascot Indira Gandhi in an upcoming web series.

“When I think of powerful women that (Indira Gandhi) is the first name which comes to my mind. I am very party agnostic. I have nothing to do with any political party. This (web series) is not about any political party, this is about an individual who goes beyond the party,” explained Vidya, about her decision to play Indira Gandhi.

The actress was asked when the shoot of the web series is scheduled to begin. “(It will start) Not very soon. It’s going to take time because it’s a web series and that requires a lot of work to put things together. So, it may take a couple of years to start the shooting,” said Vidya, while interacting with the media at the launch of author Minnie Vaid’s book, “Those Magnificent Women And Their Flying Machines”.

Vidya will soon be seen playing Shakuntala Devi in an upcoming biopic of the renowned mathematician. On working in the film after “Mission Mangal”, she said: “From science to maths, my best dream comes true this year. Most South Indians pursue science and maths, and I am sure my parents will now be satisfied that I traverse both worlds within one year faster than rest of them did!”

Asked about her preparations for her role of Shakuntala Devi, she said: “It (the preparation) is not about maths. Anyway, I am going to fake it. They (the makers of the film) are going to give me the answers that I am going to write on board. I think I need to be familiar with the person. She was the only computer in the world with a sense of humour. She had a wicked sense of humour so, I am actually trying to imbibe that quality. She also had an incredible journey so, I am feeling nervous about playing the character in the film.”

