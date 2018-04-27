When Kanye West cut call with wife Kim Kardashian

London, May 4 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West cut a call short to wife and reality TV star Kim Kardashian to engage in a heartfelt chat with a member of the paparazzi.

The Grammy-winner, 40, was walking with a friend and trailed by a guard outside of the Calabasas Tech Center in Calabasas, California, as he chatted on the phone with Kim, 37, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The “Runaway” singer wrapped up his call with her to field questions from the cameraman about the ‘crazy threats’ he has faced — presumably from Daz Dillinger, the rapper who called upon Crips gang members to ‘f*** Kanye up’ after the rapper stated his support for US President Donald Trump in recent weeks.

“Babe, let me talk to you in person, please?” West said to the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, who could be heard responding, “OK, bye.”

“We love everybody and it’s all love, really,” Kanye told the paparazzi, before shaking his hand, asking what his name was and how many children he has.

