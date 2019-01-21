When Katie Price abused Kieran Hayler

London, Jan 23 (IANS) Television personality Katie Price’s former husband Kieran Hayler has slammed her for badmouthing him in front of their children.

Hayler, who shares two children — Bunny, 4, and Jett, 5, with Price, claimed she called him a “d***head” in front of the children, reports mirror.co.uk.

“Not one part of me wants to fight. I don’t want the kids to come home telling me ‘Mummy hates you’. Price says a lot of things in front of the kids that they repeat and a lot of it is not very nice, let’s put it that way. Jett came home once and said ‘Mummy thinks you’re a d***head’. I think everything she does now is to hurt me,” Hayler said.

Hayler said he has sought legal advice about his parental rights and is “at ease” now that he knows what contact he can have with his own kids.

