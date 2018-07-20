When Louis Tomlinson was mistaken for Olly Murs

London, July 24 (IANS) Singer and “The X Factor” judge Louis Tomlinson was left unimpressed when one auditionee mistook him for singer Olly Murs during the first audition round here.

The former One Direction star showed two middle fingers after he made the blunder during auditions at The SSE Arena in Wembley, reports thesun.co.uk.

It came as the judges gave the aspiring singer a standing ovation after he did a duet of “Angels” with judge Robbie Williams.

An audience member said: “Louis has really taken to his new judging role on ‘The X Factor’ and has been surprised by the amount of talent on this year’s show.

“One of the contestants he was really impressed with was one guy who came onstage, confessed his undying love for Robbie and then did a duet of ‘Angels’ with Robbie.

“But Louis was less than impressed after the audition when the contestant thanked all the judges for giving him a standing ovation — but called him Olly!

“The audience were in hysterics as Louis straight away gave him two middle fingers and shook his head – it wasn’t the best way to finish an audition but it’ll make great telly.”

Tomlinson made his debut as a judge on “The X Factor” panel last week alongside Simon Cowell, Williams and Ayda Field.

