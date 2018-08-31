When Luca Guadagnino made Dakota Johnson ‘uncomfortable’

Venice, Sep 4 (IANS) Actress Dakota Johnson looked uncomfortable due to director Luca Guadagnino’s “unfortunate” hand placement at a movie photocall of “Suspiria” at Venice Film Festival.

The 28-year-old looked down and pulled a face as Guadagnino’s hand was placed a little too near to her breast, reports dailymail.co.uk.

However, there is nothing to suggest that this was intentional – and the placement could appear worse due to the camera angle. It is not known if any words were said alongside this moment.

MailOnline had contacted a representative for Johnson and Guadagnino for comment.

On the film, Johnson had recently revealed she had to work hard to prepare for the erotic “Fifty Shades”, but it was nothing compared to the physical demands of “Suspiria”.

The movie is a horror in which much of the fear comes through her ability to dance like a woman possessed.

