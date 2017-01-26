When Mariah Carey’s current beau confronted her about Packer

Los Angeles, Jan 27 (IANS) Mariah Carey’s backup dancer Bryan Tanaka, whom she is currently dating, confronted the singer about her relationship with former fiance James Packer.

In a promo of the season finale of Carey’s TV show “Mariah’s World”, Tanaka tells Carey that he “just wants her to be happy” as he confronts her about marrying Packer, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In scenes which were filmed before Carey and Packer split, Tanaka said: “Are you really gonna marry this guy?”

To that, Carey said: “I don’t even know what I think anymore. I think you have a different set of issues than me. I mean it’s nice of you to try to make me feel good and stuff.”

Tanaka then added: “That’s all I want. I just want you to be happy.”

–IANS

sas/rb