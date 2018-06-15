When Nick Cannon’s son tricked him, bought a dog

Los Angeles, June 18 (IANS) American TV show host Nick Cannon’s 7-year-old son, Moroccan, tricked his father and bought a dog online.

It happened when singer Mariah Carey was making an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”,and Cannon was watching their son at home.

“He’s a mini conniving mastermind,” Cannon told etonline.com.

“He came up to me so innocently and he was like, ‘Dad, I forgot it, I had it, but I really need your cell phone number’. I was like, ‘Why? I’m right here,’ and he’s like, ‘Oh, no, I just want to call you from my iPad’. So I give him my cell phone number and go back to doing what I was doing,” said Cannon.

“Then, not even 15 minutes later, my phone rings and they’re like, ‘Yes, so your new Golden Retriever is ready’,” he added.

Cannon said his young son is a technological genius.

“He breaks all my codes, my passwords! He knows my PayPal, my Amazon, and he changes it to all his own stuff,” he said.

Cannon described the moment he got a call regarding the son’s purchase.”It was like that Homer Simpson to Bart yell: ‘Roc!’ And he comes running in and is like, ‘What?’ I was like, ‘That’s why you wanted my phone number? So you can get the confirmation so they know when and where to deliver the dog?’. And he said, ‘Yeah. I need another puppy!’. He was so matter of fact.”

While the actor said he had to cancel the puppy order, he was nonetheless kind of impressed.

“My hats off to him man, the kid’s a genius. I don’t know how he does it. Cause he typed in everything. The type of puppy he wanted, the address that where it’s supposed to be delivered and all they needed was a confirmation to speak with someone to be able to deliver the dog.”

–IANS

ks/rb