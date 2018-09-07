When Pilot, Gehlot did some ‘Jai and Veeru’

Jaipur, Sep 11 (IANS) Talk of elections, talk about political spectacles. On Tuesday, Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot did some ‘Jai and Veeru’ from Hindi blockbuster ‘Sholay’ with Pliot driving a motorbike and Gehlot riding his pillion.

Both are Chief Ministerial candidates in the Rajasthan Assembly polls due later this year.

The two seniors rode around Kasauli district, around 190 km from the state cpaital, inviting curious onlookers and party workers who quickly recalled ‘Sholay’ to describe the “brotherly bonhomie”.

Congress sources said the two leaders were travelling by bus from Jaipur for the party’s Sankalp rally at Karauli. A traffic jam near Kasauli, around 20 km from the rally venue, would have delayed them.

So, Pilot and Gehlot decided to borrow a bike from a Congress worker and drove on. No doubt, they were almost on time for the rally, party sources said.

–IANS

