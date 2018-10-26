When Rita Ora felt insecure

Los Angeles, Oct 29 (IANS) Singer Rita Ora says she felt “really insecure” when she was attacked by online trolls.

In an interview to Harper’s Bazaar magazine, the singer recalled how she felt “really down” when her music — which she refers to as her baby — was criticised online, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I went through a phase where at the time I put out a song and people responded with ‘What is this?’ It caused a lot of controversy and it made me question the power of the internet.

“Before that I only ever experienced one-off haters on pictures and things, but it never got under my skin. When it started to involve my music – which is my baby – I started to feel really insecure. It got me really down,” Ora said.

Earlier this month, she confessed she was finally getting “very confident” in her skin.

