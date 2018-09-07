When Robbie Williams kept his surrogate baby girl a secret

Los Angeles, Sep 9 (IANS) Singer Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field kept their surrogate baby girl Coco a secret from music mogul Simon Cowell and their “X Factor” colleagues.

Cowell, 58, and their ITV colleagues were completely blindsided by the news and had no idea the duo were expecting a new arrival, reports dailymail.co.uk.The couple excitedly announced the arrival of Colette Josephine Williams, to be known as Coco, via Ayda’s Instagram page on Friday, while detailing their “long and difficult” path to a third child in a heartfelt post.

