When Seth Rogen rejected Paul Ryan’s selfie request

Los Angeles, June 24 (IANS) Actor Seth Rogen, like most of Hollywood, made his displeasure with the country’s current administration and its activities clear, when he denied a photo opportunity to Republican congressional leader Paul Ryan.

Rogen recounted the incident on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, reports variety.com.

He narrated how when as a long time proponent and advocate for Alzheimer’s research, he had been asked to speak about brain health at Mitt Romney’s annual summit, he was approached by two “very nice”, “very white” young men who asked for a photo.

“Then they said, ‘Our dad wants to meet you’, and I turned around and Paul Ryan was walking towards me,” Rogen said.

“He came over and grabbed my hand and I’m just shaking his hand, I don’t know what to do, and he said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?'”

With Ryan’s children still present, Rogen said: “No way, man!”

He then also admonished Ryan for US President Donald Trump’s administration’s actions.

“I couldn’t stop,” Rogen said.

“I said, ‘Furthermore, I hate what you’re doing to the country at this moment and I count the days till you no longer have one iota of the power that you currently have.’ And I look over and his kids are still standing right there.”

Rogen feels “very conflicted” about the situation.

“It’s not their fault,” he said, “but at the same time, they should probably learn that if they like a movie or song, the person that made that probably doesn’t like their dad that much.”

