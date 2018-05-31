When Shailene Woodley almost quit acting

Los Angeles, June 3 (IANS) Actress Shailene Woodley says she almost quit acting before starring in “Big Little Lies”.

“There was a point in my life, right before ‘Big Little Lies’, where I had hit a wall with acting. I felt it was time to do something different. I called my agents and said’ ‘Please don’t send me any more scripts; I need to explore other avenues”,” she said.

Woodley added: “They respected me and didn’t send me anything for almost a year until ‘Big Little Lies’. I didn’t know what it was or who was involved, I just said’ ‘Thanks,’I’m still not interested”‘”

Her refusal to read the script might have ended things before they began, but her agents insisted she read it before she said no, telling her Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern were involved, reports people.com.

“I read it, fell in love with it, and Laura, who I had worked with on ‘The Fault in Our Stars’, called me and that was really the push,” she said.

