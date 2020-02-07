When Vishal Dadlani, Mandira Bedi gatecrashed a wedding

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani recalled the time when he gatecrashed a wedding with actress Mandira Bedi.

It happened a few years ago when Vishal was judging a show and Mandira was hosting it.

“The wedding was happening at the same hotel we were staying in, so we thought of doing something adventurous and fun. Me and Mandira gatecrashed that wedding. None of us ate anything since we were on a diet, but I have gatecrashed a wedding,” said Vishal.

The singer opened up about the incident while shooting for “Indian Idol”, which he is co-judging with Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar.

Meanwhile, Vishal-Shekhar’s iconic song “Dus bahane” from the 2005 movie “Dus” has been recreated as “Dus bahane 2.0” for the Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer “Baaghi 3”.

–IANS

nn/vnc