Where to apply for mortgage payment deferral

The COVID-19, or coronavirus crisis has left many homeowners in Canada without a job or with reduced hours and wondering how to pay their mortgage. Homeowners facing financial stress may be eligible for a mortgage payment deferral up to 6 months to help ease the financial burden.

TD BANK

https://www.td.com/ca/en/personal-banking/covid-19/

SCOTIABANK

https://www.scotiabank.com/ca/en/personal/scotia-support/latest-updates/scotia-support/mortgage-payment-relief.html

BANK OF MONTREAL – BMO

https://www.scotiabank.com/ca/en/personal/scotia-support/latest-updates/scotia-support/mortgage-payment-relief.html

CIBC

https://www.cibc.com/en/personal-banking/advice-centre/covid-19/requesting-financial-assistance.html

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

https://www.rbc.com/covid-19/